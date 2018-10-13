Eddie Gray raves about Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich

Almost every Leeds United player has improved under Marcelo Bielsa this season. The Whites are flying high at the moment, and the reason behind it is pretty simple – the players have performed to their fullest potential.
However, some players have exceeded all expectations. One such player who has undergone a transformation at Elland Road is midfielder Mateusz Klich.
The 28-year-old struggled last season since joining from FC Twente and was sent on loan to Dutch club FC Utrecht. Not many fans had thought that he would not only cement down a regular place under the new boss, but would become their key to success this season. He has truly established himself as a mainstay in Bielsa’s starting line-up along with Kalvin Phillips.
Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has showered praise on the midfielder. He believes Klich has undergone a revelation under the Argentine and has been simply outstanding.
“I think he’s been outstanding. Box to box, makes great runs behind him and that’s what I like about him. He will get beyond the front people,” he told LUTV.
“He’s been the revelation so far this season from what we have seen, he’s been the man that is part of the jigsaw.”
Klich’s resurgence to form has helped Leeds make a good start to their 2018/19 Championship campaign. The Whites are third in the league but they are within touching distance of other promotion hopefuls.
The central midfielder has an incredible work-rate, but where he has truly developed this season is in his making intelligent runs in the box. As a result he is scoring goals – four already – and providing assists (three) and making big contributions to the side. Leeds fans can only hope that he continues to maintain this impressive form throughout the season.