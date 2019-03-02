Eddie Gray raves about Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has showered praise on Tyler Roberts after the Whites won against promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.
The Yorkshire club moved to the top of the Championship by beating the Baggies 4-0 at Elland Road on Friday night. Leeds needed a strong comeback after their shock 1-0 midweek defeat against QPR, and they did it in some style.
It was arguably one of Leeds’ finest performances of the season under the Argentine. There were several top performers from the game – Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford were superb – but Gray has reserved special praise on Roberts.
The 20-year-old, who joined Leeds for £4 million in the January transfer window of 2018, was involved in both of Bamford’s goals from the number 10 role.
It has been a hit and miss season for the young forward, but Gray feels Roberts has proved his worth. He has hailed his performance as ‘tremendous’.
Gray told LUTV: “I thought a few of the players showed fans what they’re capable of, especially Tyler Roberts. He’s a good runner with the ball and he was picking balls up tonight and playing people in.
“I thought he was tremendous tonight.”
Roberts has improved a lot under Marcelo Bielsa and all he needs to do is to maintain this level of performance on a weekly basis.