Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona: Champions League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Barcelona return to Champions League action on Tuesday with a trip to Ukraine to face fellow Group G side Dynamo Kyiv, and they will hope to make it four wins in as many group games in order to remain top of their group.

While manager Ronald Koeman’s side have been disappointing in the La Liga so far this season, winning just thrice in eight league games, they have been on top of their game in Europe, securing victories over Ferencvaros, Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of the group stages campaign.





Barcelona secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over a second-string Dynamo Kyiv side earlier this month, and they will be keen to put in an impressive shift following Sunday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

You can watch all Champions League games live online here.

TEAM NEWS

Koeman has decided to rest Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi for the weekend game after they both played 90 minutes on Sunday following their return from international duty – where they were both heavily involved in action for their respective countries.

Barcelona will also be without Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto who were both withdrawn during Sunday’s game due to injuries, while Ansu Fati, Samuel Umtiti, Sergio Busquets and Ronald Araujo remain unavailable for selection through injuries.

Ousmane Dembele is a doubt for the game due to a shoulder strain he sustained against Atletico.

With just one senior centre-back available for selection, Barca B defender Oscar Mingueza has been promoted to the first-team and is expected to start against the Ukrainian side.

Dynamo Kyiv will be without the injured quartet of Mykyta Burda, Volodymyr Kostevych, Oleksandr Tymchyk and Nazariy Rusyn, while a couple of first-team players will also miss the clash due to the coronavirus.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Barcelona XI

4-2-3-1

Ter Stegen

Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba

Pjanic, Puig

Trincao, Coutinho, Pedri

Griezmann

Predicted Dynamo Kyiv XI

4-4-2

Bushchan

Karavaev, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Kedziora

Pena, Shepelev, Buyalskiy, Tsitaishvili

Harmash, Supryaha