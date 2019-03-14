Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea take a healthy 3-0 lead to Ukraine for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Dynamo Kiev on Thursday.
Goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi wrapped up a comfortable victory last week and they are big favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.
Kiev barely posed a threat in the first meeting, failing to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.
However, they smashed four goals without reply against Arsenal Kiev in the Ukrainian Premier League over the weekend.
Chelsea have breezed through the competition so far, easily topping Group L before defeating Malmo 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 32.
Last week’s meeting was the third between these two teams in European competitions, with Chelsea winning two and drawing one.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
@dynamokieven XI to play @ChelseaFC: Boyko, Kedziora, Burda, Kadar, Mykolenko, Sydorchuk, Shepelev, Tsygankov, Ferreira Pereira, Garmash.
Here's how the Blues line up this evening! 👊#DYNCHE pic.twitter.com/tLhgeY4wSq
