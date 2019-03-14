Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Dynamo Kiev on Thursday aiming to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory for the Blues in the first leg and they are big favourites to progress to the last eight this evening.
The Blues will be without Gonzalo Higuain for the game, with the striker left at home after missing training through illness.
Willy Caballero, Davide Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud are all expected to start having not been selected against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.
Marcos Alonso could also be recalled after not being in the squad against Wolves, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to be in the starting XI.
Kiev’s top scorer Benjamin Verbic returns after suspension, but striker Fran Sol remains injured. Midfielder Vitaliy Buyalski is suspended for the game.
Of the sides still in this season’s Europa League, only Eintracht Frankfurt (six) are on a longer unbeaten run away from home in the competition than Chelsea (five).
Kiev have progressed from their last two Europa league knockout ties in which they have lost the first leg away from home.
Both came during the 2014/15 campaign, with the Ukrainian side knocking out Guingamp in the round of 32 and Everton in the last-16.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Kiev: Boyko, Kedziora, Burda, Shabanov, Mykolenko, Sydorchuk, Harmash; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Sidcley, Verbic.
Chelsea: Caballero, Zappacosta, Christensen, Luiz, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi.
Dynamo Kiev vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Chelsea forward Willian has either scored or assisted at least one goal in seven different Europa League matches this term. Bet on the striker with BetUK to score anytime at 9/4.
Kiev are hosting Chelsea in a European match for the first time since October 2015, when they drew 0-0 in the Champions League group stage. A repeat of that scoreline is priced at 31/4.
Chelsea won the Europa League the last time they were in the competition back in 2012/13. Back them at 14/5 to repeat the trick this time around.