Dwight Gayle considering Newcastle exit

Dwight Gayle has hinted that he could leave Newcastle United at the end of this season.
The 28-year-old is currently on loan at West Brom and he has been an instant hit for the Baggies in the Championship.
Gayle is not a key part of Rafa Benitez’s first team plans anymore and the best solution for him would be to leave the Magpies permanently.
Newcastle already have the likes of Perez, Rondon and Muto at their disposal and he will struggle to break into the starting lineup if he returns to St James’ Park next season.
The player revealed that he is happy at West Brom and he is enjoying his football there. It is clear that he is considering an exit.
He said: “Yeah of course it’s (a permanent move to WBA) crossed my mind. It’s something that will be on the cards, but I suppose I’ve just got to get this season out of the way and let others get on with what they’ve got to do. We’ll see how things go. I’m very happy playing my football here and I’m thoroughly enjoying it. Anything could happen at the end of the season, we’ve just got to wait and see”.
If he continues to perform like he has done so far, West Brom might just pay up for a permanent move. Gayle has bagged nine goals for West Brom in the Championship so far.