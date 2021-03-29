Dwight Gayle agrees new deal at Newcastle

Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle has apparently agreed on a contract extension with the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old would have been a free agent at the end of this season, but he has now chosen to extend his deal, according to The Athletic. This will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.





The Magpies are currently short of attackers, and Gayle’s renewal is hardly a surprise. Although he is no longer a key first-team player for Steve Bruce, he could still be a useful squad option. Gayle has started just two Premier League games for Newcastle this season.

The Magpies are only two points clear of the relegation zone, and keeping players like Gayle at the club could prove to be a wise move if they drop into the Championship.

Newcastle may struggle to attract top players, and the likes of Gayle could be useful next season if they go down.

The last time Newcastle were in the Championship, Gayle was a crucial member of the squad (23 goals in 32 league games) that earned back promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, some Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his renewal and here is what they had to say.

preparing for the championship… — jonny (@jgray2706) March 29, 2021

Every other club in the world: prepare to avoid relegation.#NUFC: prepare for relegation. — Nikos ⚪⚫ (@Nikos_NUFC) March 29, 2021

Reduced terms, at least we will have a championship striker next year to help us get back up 😅 — DAVEY WENDT (@DANGERUS_DAVEY) March 29, 2021

This is the confirmation, that there is no takeover — Dan NUFC82 (@dan2882) March 29, 2021

Good preparation from the club for our pending relegation. — ⚫️Andy⚪️ (@Andy_Ebs4) March 29, 2021

Bang average championship level striker who let's face it spends more time injured than fit. Another massive mistake given the massive wages hes on, rather than go for Armstrong or toney (in an ideal world) or somebody young, competent and isnt injury prone — Jon McNeill (@JonMcNeill7) March 29, 2021

Championship player for a championship team — zee (@zee1783) March 29, 2021

