Duffy names Griffiths as the Celtic player Alex McLeish needs to “sort out”

Jim Duffy says Scotland manager Alex McLeish needs to “sort out” Leigh Griffiths in time for the national team’s upcoming games against Albania and Israel.
Griffiths recently pulled out of international duty, citing a need to improve his fitness, but his decision was believed to be down to the manager’s preference for Steven Naismith.
The Celtic striker was likely to be on the bench for Scotland’s Nations League clash with Israel and friendly with Portugal, and his decision not to play for Scotland threatens to sour his relationship with McLeish.
Duffy believes the national team boss needs to speak with Griffiths and bring him back into the fold for the sake of Scotland’s hopes in the Nations League in November.
Writing in his column for The Sun, Duffy said: “Sorting out the Leigh Griffiths issue must be the Scotland gaffer’s No 1 priority. Scotland carry much more of a threat with the Celtic striker in the team. Whatever the issue is, it has to be worked out and resolved.”
Griffiths, who has scored four goals in 19 games for Scotland, has been inconsistent this season at club level. The 28-year-old has scored just one goal in eight Scottish Premiership games. He’s netted four goals in the League Cup and Europa League.
Despite not being prolific for Scotland, Duffy still believes Griffiths’ contributions will be essential if he and McLeish can patch things up.
