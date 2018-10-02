Blog Competitions English Premier League Drinkwater ‘is not in any rush to quit’ Chelsea despite lack of playing time under Sarri

Drinkwater ‘is not in any rush to quit’ Chelsea despite lack of playing time under Sarri

2 October, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


According to the Telegraph, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater ‘is not in any rush to quit’ despite the lack of playing time under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes ever since he made the move from Leicester City in August 2017, racking up just 12 starts in all competitions, but he’s willing to fight for his place until the end of the season before he makes a decision on his future.

Drinkwater has made the matchday squad only twice this season, racking up just one appearance in the Community Shield and making the bench in a Premier League game. With Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic for options in the middle of the park, Drinkwater isn’t getting a look-in under Sarri. Chelsea tried to loan him out in the summer, but the English international wasn’t keen on the suitors available.

His contract at Chelsea still has four years to run, so the Blues aren’t in a rush to sell him on. If Drinkwater hasn’t either found a temporary move or gotten first-team football at Chelsea, he will be considering his future at Stamford Bridge the following summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Arsenal could agree deal for Zielinski, Emery identifies Ramsey replacement
Manchester United vs Valencia confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.