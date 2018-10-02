Drinkwater ‘is not in any rush to quit’ Chelsea despite lack of playing time under Sarri

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater ‘is not in any rush to quit’ despite the lack of playing time under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes ever since he made the move from Leicester City in August 2017, racking up just 12 starts in all competitions, but he’s willing to fight for his place until the end of the season before he makes a decision on his future.
Drinkwater has made the matchday squad only twice this season, racking up just one appearance in the Community Shield and making the bench in a Premier League game. With Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic for options in the middle of the park, Drinkwater isn’t getting a look-in under Sarri. Chelsea tried to loan him out in the summer, but the English international wasn’t keen on the suitors available.
His contract at Chelsea still has four years to run, so the Blues aren’t in a rush to sell him on. If Drinkwater hasn’t either found a temporary move or gotten first-team football at Chelsea, he will be considering his future at Stamford Bridge the following summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.