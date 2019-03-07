Dortmund’s Marco Reus heaps praise on Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris put in a splendid display against Dortmund earlier in the week.
The Frenchman was in top form and he saved everything the German team threw at him.
Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has now heaped praise on the Tottenham goalkeeper claiming that he did very well during the midweek.
He said to Goal: “We needed a goal before half-time, we did not make it. We had an incredible number of chances to score, but [Hugo Lloris] also did very well.”
Lloris has had his fair share of criticism this season but he managed to step up when Tottenham needed him.
The German side did very well to put Spurs under pressure on Tuesday but they could not find a way past the Tottenham captain.
Spurs have now made it to the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2011 and they will be looking to go all the way.
They have shown in the past that they can match any side on their day and Pochettino will be demanding more brave performances from his players going forward.
Spurs have little chance of winning the Premier League title and therefore they should look to concentrate on the Champions League now.
Some of the heavyweights could be out of the competition by the end of next week and the Londoners will fancy their chances.