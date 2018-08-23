According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Borussia Dortmund could agree on a deal with Liverpool for Divock Origi who is ‘allowed to leave’ this summer. The 23-year-old is surplus to requirements under manager Jurgen Klopp and could move away from Anfield on a loan with an obligation for a permanent deal.
It’s worth noting that he still has two years left on his deal, so Liverpool aren’t in any immediate rush to cash in on him.
Origi, who has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances in all competitions since joining Liverpool from LOSC Lille in 2014, spent last season on loan with Vfl Wolfsburg. The Belgian international scored seven goals in 36 appearances and returned to Liverpool with little chance of getting first-team football.
With Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri for attacking options, Origi has stiff competition for playing time. It could lead the forward to seek opportunities elsewhere again and there has been interest from Germany.
Dortmund are looking for a new centre-forward and have Liverpool’s 23-year-old on their shortlist, in addition to Barcelona’s Paco Alcacer who is their first choice. Origi would reportedly be the Plan B option if they fail to bring the Barca forward to the Westfalenstadion.
