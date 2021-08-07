Door now wide open for Leeds to sign Matheus Cunha – report

Leeds now have a good chance of signing Hertha Berlin ace Matheus Cunha according to a report from Berliner Kurier.

The attacker has allegedly been ‘flirting’ with the Whites.

And Hertha would allegedly welcome a €25 million (£21 million) offer from the West Yorkshire club.

Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate to bring another top-class forward to Elland Road this summer ahead of the new season.

And the 22-year-old Brazilian may well be the man for the job.

Leeds have chance to sign Cunha

Berliner Kurier reckon that the Hertha ace is open to moving to Elland Road. It is also claimed that the Bundesliga outfit would be ‘smiling’ if they receive an offer of £21 million or more for the South American.

We thin think that the versatile attacker would be a great addition to Bielsa’s ranks at Leeds.

Cunha racked up eight goals and eight assists in 28 games for Hertha last season.

He can play anywhere along the front line and is similar to Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian would provide extremely stiff competition for Patrick Bamford, but his ability to play wide and in the number 10 role would offer Leeds more variation to their attacking options.

£21 million would be a great deal for the Whites. And Bielsa should not hesitate to bring the talented Brazilian to Leeds this summer.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt