Donny van de Beek wants showdown talks with Ed Woodward, eyeing summer exit

Donny van de Beek wants to hold showdown talks with Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward regarding his future, The Star reports.

The Netherlands international was the club’s first high-profile signing last summer when he arrived from Ajax for £35m, as per Goal.com.





It was anticipated that he would play a key role in the attack, but that has clearly not been the case and he has barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old has managed only 1053 minutes over the course of the campaign with only one-third of that game time coming in the Premier League.

Hence, the Dutchman is keen to hold crunch talks with Woodward and he is prepared to push for an exit after just one season with the Red Devils.

Sportslens view:

Van de Beek was regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting playmakers when he arrived from Ajax, but he has hardly had the chance to prove himself.

It is quite clear that Bruno Fernandes is the undisputed choice in the number 10 role at United and Van de Beek has only played in the position when the former has been rested.

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have all been preferred ahead of him in the centre of the park at different stages of the campaign.

He has been out with a calf issue over the past few weeks, but he is likely to return to the squad for the second leg of the Europa League last 16 tie at Milan.

It is unlikely that he will be considered to start with McTominay and Fred regarded as the first-choice midfield options over the past few months.

Van de Beek clearly appears out-of-favour under Solskjaer and he may need to pursue a fresh challenge this summer to revive his career.

Read: Manchester United identify 31-goal striker as top summer target.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com