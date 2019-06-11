Donny van de Beek keen on Tottenham move

Dutch football pundit Marcel van der Kraan has informed talkSPORT that Donny van de Beek is keen on a move to Tottenham or Manchester United this summer.
The Ajax midfielder has had an impressive season and it will be interesting to see if he is on the move.
Spurs could certainly use someone like van de Beek and Pochettino should look to sign him if he is available.
The 22-year-old central midfielder picked up 16 goals and 12 assists last season. He also helped Ajax make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League where they were knocked out by Spurs.
Pochettino will have seen the player up close during the games against Ajax this past season and he will know all about van de Beek’s strengths and weaknesses.
The Londoners need a reliable central midfielder who can add goals and assists to the side. Winks is good at controlling the tempo of the game but he is lacking in end product right now.
Van de Beek would be the ideal partner for him next season.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to agree on a deal with Ajax for the midfielder. They will not want to sell for the cheap and Levy must be prepared to pay a premium.