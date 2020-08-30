Donny van de Beek informs teammates he will join Manchester United

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is closing in on a move to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to the Red Devils for a while now.





According to a report from Diario Sport, the midfielder has now informed his teammates that he is heading to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can finalise his signing before the new Premier League season begins.

Donny van de Beek is a top-class talent and he has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Barcelona as well. If Manchester United manage to sign him for a reasonable fee this summer it could prove to be a superb long term investment for them.

The 23-year-old could form a quality partnership with Pogba and Fernandes next season and the trio should complement each other in terms of skill set.

The Ajax star will add goals and assists to the side. Donny van de Beek picked up 14 goals and seven assists last season and he’s only going to improve with coaching and first-team experience.

If Manchester United want to win the title anytime soon they will have to sign quality players like him.