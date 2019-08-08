Don Hutchison suggests Liverpool to sign Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool player turned popular football pundit, Don Hutchison, has suggested on social networking site Twitter that the Reds should sign Philippe Coutinho on loan.
While Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has no plans to sign any player today, Hutchison feels that the Brazilian playmaker would have been a brilliant signing for the club.
Absolute no brainer for Liverpool to take Coutinho back on loan!!!!! Bad move for there title hopes if Liverpool don’t make that happen!!! #NeedMoreDepth
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) August 8, 2019
Liverpool sold Coutinho to Barcelona for a fee in the region of £142 million in 2018, but the Brazilian failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou.
He scored 11 goals in 53 appearances last season for Barcelona, and the Catalan giants were ready to offload him this summer.
Tottenham have shown interest in signing the 27-year-old this summer.
Earlier this week, Spurs had reportedly submitted a loan bid for the attacking midfielder. According to The Times, Barcelona demanded £21m for the player to be signed on loan.
Liverpool have enough quality in their attacking midfield areas, and certainly, Coutinho would have added depth to the side.
However, Klopp seems to be happy with the squad he has got.