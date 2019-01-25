Don Hutchison reacts to West Ham’s interest in Maxi Gomez

West Ham are serious about signing the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
Telegraph have confirmed that the Hammers are preparing a club record move for the Uruguayan striker. They are already in talks with the Spanish club.
Gomez is valued at £43 million and he is expected to come in as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic.
The Austrian wants to leave the club this month and he is a target for Chinese clubs.
Gomez is one of the brightest young talents in La Liga and he could prove to be a superb addition to West Ham’s attack.
The South American has already proven himself in Spain and he has a big future ahead of him.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can pull off the transfer this month.
Celta might not be willing to lose their key star midway through the season but they will be helpless if West Ham trigger his release clause.
Popular pundit Don Hutchison has reacted to the news on his Twitter account.
He tweeted that Gomez’ arrival will be the end of Marko Arnautovic’s time at West Ham United. The Austrian will leave the club soon after.
M Arnoutovic gone soon after 😉 https://t.co/ywbX84sTcm
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) January 25, 2019
West Ham fans won’t be too happy with the situation but there is nothing the club can do if the player is not interested in staying.