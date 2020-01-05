Don Hutchison reacts to Declan Rice’ display vs Gillingham

West Ham picked up a vital 2-0 win over Gillingham in the FA Cup earlier today.
Goals from Pablo Zabaleta and Pablo Fornals secured the much-needed win for David Moyes’ side.
Moyes will be delighted with some of his players’ display tonight. Declan Rice in particular was outstanding for the Hammers.
The midfielder was the best player on the pitch and he will be crucial to West Ham’s aspirations this season.
Popular pundit Don Hutchison was very impressed with the West Ham midfielder’s performance today and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
His tweet read: “Declan Rice even on this rubbish pitch is light years ahead of Any1 on the pitch.”
Rice will be delighted with these praises and he will want to work harder and improve as a player. He has already bagged himself a place in the England setup.
The Hammers are going through a rough period and the cup win will give the fans some relief. It will be interesting to see if they can build on this win and improve in the league now.
David Moyes will be expected to turn around their league form. Manuel Pellegrini was recently shown the door after a poor run of results and Moyes will have to do better.
West Ham’s key players will have to take more responsibility and step up in the coming months.