Don Hutchison reacts as West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic reportedly submits transfer request

Sky Sports claims West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic has submitted a transfer request to the club after an unnamed Chinese Super League club tabled an offer for him to them.
CSL duo Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande were keen on the 30-year-old in January, and he did try to engineer an exit during the winter transfer window.
But West Ham refused to sell him halfway through the season, and Arnautovic signed a new four-year deal few weeks later.
However, the interest from the Far East, which could see him pocket £200,000-a-week, is back, and former Hammers midfielder Don Hutchison believes the London club should have sold the Austrian international six months ago.
westhamunitedfc should have sold him 6 months ago! Dressing Rooms rely on good characters.
All the bonding minutes, hours, weeks,months, are spent in there! https://t.co/WSuax85Wvn
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) July 2, 2019
Arnautovic clearly has got his head turned by the riches available in China, as it could see him double his current wages.
The former Stoke City star clearly wants out, and West Ham shouldn’t hesitate to cash in on him after rejecting a £35 million bid for him six months ago.
The Austrian arrived at the London Stadium from the Potters two years ago for £25 million and has scored 22 goals in 65 appearances for the Hammers.