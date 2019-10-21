Don Hutchison raves about Everton midfielder Tom Davies

Popular football pundit Don Hutchison has showered praise on Everton midfielder Tom Davies on Twitter after his brilliant performance against West Ham.
Hutchison, the former Everton and West Ham midfielder, was impressed with the performance of the 21-year-old midfielder against the Hammers at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Toffees won the game 2-0, where the youngster did a brilliant job in midfield.
Bernard scored the opening goal for Marco Silva’s side in the 17th minute, and Gylfi Sigurdsson sealed the win with his team’s second goal in the second minute of injury time.
Davies has been barely used by Silva this season. The England Under-21 international, who is valued at €30 million (£25.9m) by the CIES Football Observatory, has made only one start in the Premier League this season, while his other two appearances have come from the bench.
Hutchinson praised him heavily on Twitter for his all-round performance.
Tom Davies might not be the best player in the world. I’ve said it for ages Everton look a better side when he starts!
His energy is infectious.
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) October 19, 2019
Davies took one shot on target, had a pass accuracy of 85%, won two headers, took 53 touches, and made two interceptions and one clearance, according to Whoscored.com.
The youngster has struggled for regular games this season. But surely his latest performance will force Silva into giving him more game-time in the coming matches.