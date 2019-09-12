Don Hutchison makes a bold claim on Tottenham striker Harry Kane

While Christian Eriksen’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is still up in the air, popular football pundit Don Hutchison has warned that star striker Harry Kane could leave the club if they end up losing a number of key players.
Manchester City and Liverpool are arguably the two best teams in the Engish top flight, and Spurs are widely perceived as being the third-best, although they finished fourth last season. However, Hutchison feels that Spurs aren’t moving forward at this moment in time.
Two of the summer signings Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are yet to start a game for Tottenham because of injury, while Tanguy Ndombele will need time to settle in.
The former Spurs midfielder said on Twitter that Spurs aren’t moving in the right direction, and that it will be naive to think that Kane will not leave the club.
Lo Celso hardly played. Ndombele injured.Sessegnon not playing.
Players running down their contracts is Hardly moving forward. https://t.co/frvhIy0ejf
Also don’t be naive enough to think that if 3/4 big players leave H Kane might also want out while he is in his prime. https://t.co/Pz1wG955O1
A lot of players have been linked with a move away from north London this summer, but Spurs have done well to keep hold of their best players.
However, Spurs could lose a key player in Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window. But at this moment, it is hard to see Kane leaving the club anytime soon.
The 26-year-old is arguably one of the best strikers in the world, and Spurs will do everything to keep hold of him. However, the club need to progress at the same time.
Last season, they made it to the Champions League final, and this season they must aim to win at least one trophy.