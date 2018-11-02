Don Hutchison gives his verdict on West Ham’s Felipe Anderson

Former West Ham player turned popular football pundit Don Hutchison has said that Felipe Andreson can be frustrating to watch despite all his brilliance.
West Ham showed real ambition in the summer transfer market, and paid big money to sign jet-heeled Brazilian winger Anderson from Lazio.
The club broke their transfer record to sign the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the constant performers in the Serie A in the last few years.
However, Anderson has struggled to adapt in the Premier League. While he has shown flashes of brilliance at times, his overall contribution to the games has been very poor.
He was once again ineffective during West Ham’s 3-1 defeat against Spurs, and was subbed off at the break.
Hutchison says that Anderson is capable of producing moments of great quality but he is largely inconsistent.
Anderson has the quality and potential to be a top class player in the Premier League, but before that he needs to find his consistency at the London club.
“He’s a glider with the ball, he’s got fantastic feet, he can take people on. He’s got all the ability in the world but you will only see him once every four or five games,” Hutchison told the Football Daily Podcast.
“He was anonymous for 45 minutes (against Spurs) and it was no surprise when he was taken off at half time.
“That’s why none of the top clubs would touch him, because he’s inconsistent. It was the same when West Ham got Dimitri Payet, he’s come with a little bit of baggage and that’s why West Ham were allowed to get him.
“I get so frustrated when I watch him because he’s fantastic.”