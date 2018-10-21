Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Don Hutchison gives his verdict on Newcastle’s slump

21 October, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle’s poor start to the season continued with a 1-0 defeat against Brighton at home.

The Magpies are yet to win a single Premier League game and Rafa Benitez will be under immense pressure right now. The Spaniard needs to turn it around soon or it could cost him his job.

Owner Mike Ashley has been heavily criticised for failing to back the manager during the summer transfer window but popular pundit Don Hutchison believes that the team and the manager have to take responsibility as well.

There is no doubt that Newcastle should have invested in the squad before the start of the season but they are performing well below their capabilities right now.

Newcastle are currently at the bottom of the table with just two points from nine games. Regardless of their weaknesses, Newcastle are better than that.

The Magpies will need to do better and the experienced players must take responsibility and step up now.

