Don Hutchison gives his verdict on Newcastle’s slump

Newcastle’s poor start to the season continued with a 1-0 defeat against Brighton at home.
The Magpies are yet to win a single Premier League game and Rafa Benitez will be under immense pressure right now. The Spaniard needs to turn it around soon or it could cost him his job.
Owner Mike Ashley has been heavily criticised for failing to back the manager during the summer transfer window but popular pundit Don Hutchison believes that the team and the manager have to take responsibility as well.
His tweet read:
Rafa and the fans can only blame Ashley (rightly so!!!!!!) up to a point.
Rafa and his team have took 2points from 27!!!!! That is garbage form. https://t.co/nuAVpiPCO1
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) October 21, 2018
There is no doubt that Newcastle should have invested in the squad before the start of the season but they are performing well below their capabilities right now.
Newcastle are currently at the bottom of the table with just two points from nine games. Regardless of their weaknesses, Newcastle are better than that.
The Magpies will need to do better and the experienced players must take responsibility and step up now.