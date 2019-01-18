Don Hutchison explains how West Ham can replace Arnautovic

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has been linked with a move away from the club this month.
Apparently, Chinese clubs are looking to sign the Austrian and the player is keen on the move.
Popular pundit Don Hutchison has now explained how West Ham could replace the player without spending any money right now.
Hutchison believes that the Hammers should keep the proceeds from his sale for now and promoted Grady Diangana as their starting striker for the remainder of the season.
Bank the money till the summers There is enough in The squad and play Nasri Anderson and give Grady Diagana his head. https://t.co/i8FUribiTK
— Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) January 18, 2019
The 20-year-old forward has impressed during his cameos and he has a big future at the club.
Furthermore, Hutchison tweeted that West Ham have the players to compensate for Arnautovic’s loss. The likes of Nasri and Anderson could carry Pellegrini’s attack.
It will be interesting to see what happens now.
West Ham will be unwilling to sell a key player at this stage of the season but if Arnautovic forces the move, they will have to give in.
It is very hard to sign top players in January and therefore waiting for the summer window would be a wise thing to do. West Ham must not panic buy in January to appease the fans.