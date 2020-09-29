Don Hutchison claims recommending reported Leeds target Michael Cuisance to West Ham

Don Hutchison has claimed on Twitter that he suggested Michael Cuisance to West Ham United as a potential target three years ago, amid speculation that he is on his way to Leeds United this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds are interested in signing Cuisance from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.





It has been reported that the 21-year-old midfielder is close to switching to the Premier League club from the German and European giants in a £18 million deal.

The Frenchman has been given permission to speak to the West Yorkshire club, with the Whites ready to offer him a five-year contract.

Former West Ham star Hutchison has claimed on Twitter that he recommended the Hammers to sign the former France Under-20 international when he was Borussia Monchengladbach.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 21-year-old joined Bayern from fellow German club Monchengladbach in 2019 for a transfer fee of £9 million.

Yet another player I told West Ham about 3 years ago when he was at Gladbach 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/s59RqDASkC — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) September 29, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Cuisance made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern last season, scoring one goal in the process.

So far this season, the 21-year-old midfielder has played 19 minutes in the Bundesliga for the German powerhouse, according to WhoScored.