Don Hutchison can’t believe Arsenal reportedly willing to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Don Hutchison has suggested on his Instagram page that Arsenal should not sell reported West Ham United and Everton target Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the summer transfer window.

Hutchison, who played for West Ham and Everton among other clubs, rates Maitland-Niles highly, and has hailed his attributes.





The ESPN pundit cannot believe that Arsenal are reportedly planning to sell the versatile 22-year-old this summer.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to cash in on Maitland-Niles – who can play as a midfielder, winger, full-back – and are looking for £30 million as transfer fee.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in the youngster.

The Sun has also reported that Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion are keen on the 22-year-old.

Leaving Arsenal

Maitland-Niles did well for Arsenal this past season, especially after football resumed following lockdown.

However, if the Gunners want to sell the 22-year-old for £30 million, then there is nothing much he can do.

A move to West Ham or Everton would be good for the English youngster if he is able to play regular first-team football, as that is what he needs at the moment.