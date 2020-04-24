Don Hutchison believes Massimiliano Allegri would turn down the managerial role at Newcastle United

ESPN pundit Don Hutchison believes Massimiliano Allegri would turn down the opportunity of managing Newcastle United as he is ‘destined for bigger and better things’.
The Magpies are currently on the verge of a takeover with Mike Ashley having agreed on a deal worth £300m to transfer the ownership to PCP Capital Partners.
This has already led to the speculation that Steve Bruce could be replaced with a high-profile manager and ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to hold an interest in the role.
Speaking on the ESPN FC show, Hutchison said that Lucien Favre (Borussia Dortmund) and Pochettino are the genuine managerial candidates and the latter could be the ideal head coach for the Magpies.
The former West Ham United man added that Allegri may not be interested in the upcoming project at the Tyneside outfit and could wait for a bigger job to become available.
“Lucien Favre would fit in well. My ideal manager would be Pochettino,” he told.
“I think Max Allegri is destined for bigger and better things. I’m not quite sure he would want to take the Newcastle project on.
“But if Pochettino went to Newcastle, he would be adored like you wouldn’t believe.”
Bruce has done impressive work since taking charge of the Magpies last summer and the club are currently in mid-table and eight points above the relegation places.
Even with the change in ownership, the 59-year-old may keep his position for the remainder of the season, before the hierarchy decide on a possible successor.
Pochettino seems the perfect fit for the Magpies after his recent success at ex-club Tottenham where he was able to keep them in the top four for four-straight seasons with limited spending.
Meanwhile, Allegri, 52, is another option under consideration to succeed Bruce but he may want the assurance of big-name signings, which won’t happen instantly with the Financial Fair Play restrictions in place.
