Dominic Matteo reacts to Leeds win vs Reading on Twitter

Leeds United secured back to back wins in the Championship after beating Reading 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.
Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match in the second half as the Whites earned all three points against the Royals.
After the match, former Leeds player and club hero Dominic Matteo took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
My first trip to ER since my illness, and we came away with a win, a great 3 points. Hoping Kalvin recovers quickly. #winning #mot @lufc @BrainTumourOrg pic.twitter.com/6rV5dRtrIB
Reading created a great opportunity to score late but Liam Moore was denied by keeper Kiko Casilla.
Kalvin Phillips took a knock during the game and was taken off in the 37th minute. Marcelo Bielsa has said after the match that his injury doesn’t look serious.
Mateusz Klich went close for Leeds, while Reading keeper Rafael Cabral made a good save from Ezgjan Alioski.
Leeds are now five points ahead of third-placed Fulham, who dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Derby on Friday.
Reading have dropped to 16th in the table, but they are eight points clear of relegation trouble.
Leeds enjoyed 66% of possession, and attempted 18 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.