Dominic Matteo raves about Leeds United fans

Leeds United picked up a 2-2 draw against Swansea City last night.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men came from behind twice to secure a vital point away from home.
The Whites have made a fantastic start to the season so far and they will be reasonably pleased with the draw.
Leeds fans seemed quite happy with their side’s performance last night and it was evident from their support. The away fans were in fine voice as their team put on a gritty display.
Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo took to Twitter to rave about the away fans’ support last night.
His tweet read: “The travelling Leeds fans sound immense! #lufc #topfans”.
— Dominic Matteo (@Dominicmatteo21) August 21, 2018
The former Scottish international joined Leeds United in 2000 and he made over 100 appearances for them. Matteo captained the side after Ferdinand’s departure and he was later appointed as the club’s Football Ambassador as well.
Leeds United will be expected to challenge for promotion this season and Bielsa will be pleased with the start his side have made.
The Whites have a few injury issues to deal with and it will be interesting to see if they sign someone before the transfer window closes.