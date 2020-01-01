Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to sign new Everton deal

Everton are looking to agree on a new deal with the highly-rated forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The youngster has found his goalscoring form since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti and the fans will be delighted to see him stay at the club for the long haul.
According to The Telegraph, the Toffees expect to agree on a five-year deal soon and the player will earn around £70,000 – £75,000 per week.
If he manages to perform consistently in front of the goal, he could end up saving Everton a lot of money.
The Toffees were lacking a goalscorer with Moise Kean failing to deliver. But it seems that Calvert-Lewin has grabbed his chance with both hands. Therefore, Ancelotti won’t have to sign a new striker for now.
It will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming weeks for Everton.
There is no doubt that he is a top talent and he could develop into a star for the Toffees. A world-class manager like Ancelotti will certainly help him grow as a player.
The 22-year-old will be determined to work hard and hold down a regular starting berth under Ancelotti now. Everton are going through a rebuild right now and this is a great chance for him to cement his place as a key starter for the club.
Calvert-Lewin has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Everton this season. He has been linked with a move to Manchester United this week.