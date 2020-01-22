Dominic Calvert-Lewin sends message to Everton fans following 2-2 draw with Newcastle United

Everton were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United at Goodison Park last night.
The Toffees had raced into the lead through Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and were still two goals up until the 93rd minute.
However, an injury-time brace from Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune dealt a massive blow on Everton, ensuring the visitors left with a point.
Kean finally opened his account for the club, while Calvert-Lewin grabbed his 10th Premier League goal of the campaign, but the youngsters were left heartbroken with the result, and the English forward has sent a message to the Everton fans on Twitter:
What happened last night can’t and shouldn’t happen after dominating the game like that, so apologise to the fans!! We take the positives and move, happy to be in double figures for the season ⚡️💙 #UTFT #DCL9 https://t.co/w8c9QwW1gp
— DCL (@CalvertLewin14) January 22, 2020
The 22-year-old is the first Englishman to score 10 or more goals in a Premier League season for Everton since Wayne Rooney in 2017-18, and he is definitely starting to catch the attention of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.
While Everton are getting better at the front, things aren’t improving at the back, and they have now conceded seven goals in the 90th minute onwards in the Premier League this season, four more than any other side in the division.
There were just 102 seconds between both Newcastle’s goals, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has a lot of work to do in this team.