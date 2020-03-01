Dominic Calvert-Lewin posts message on Twitter after Everton draw vs Man Utd

Everton failed to win for the second game in a row after managing a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday.
The Toffees took the lead in the 3rd minute through Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored his 15th goal for the club this season.
Bruno Fernandes equalised for the Red Devils in the 31st minute, as Jordan Pickford failed to stop his bouncing shot from 20 yards at his near post.
Calvert-Lewin has taken to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He wrote in tongue-in-cheek humour: “That’s the goal of the season award wrapped up then”
That’s the goal of the season award wrapped up then 😂 #UTFT pic.twitter.com/xzL2p6ROXv
— DCL (@CalvertLewin14) March 1, 2020
The 22-year-old striker has been in sparkling form under Carlo Ancelotti, and has received high praise from Gary Lineker today. Many fans responded to his tweet in a positive way, and praised him heavily for his performance.
One of, if not the best performance you've put in today.
All round play, spot on.
Keep going!
— GrandOldTeam (@grandoldteam) March 1, 2020
Farce mate. You deserved that winner in front of the Gwladys
— Fergus O'Connor (@Feedtheyak22) March 1, 2020
Come on leaps and bounds this season, Dom! Another class performance, which should’ve been rounded off with two goals. 👏
— Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) March 1, 2020
Well played today DCL. MOTM by a country mile. Keep it Dom!
— 𝔻 𝔼 𝔸 ℕ (@deanoiskeeno) March 1, 2020
Robbed of a brace against united lad. Boss performance all round tho son
— ___Danny Mag (@Dannymag6) March 1, 2020
Mate..you’re wonderful. Outstanding again today.
— Jack Yates (@jackyates1981) March 1, 2020
You were outstanding today. World class shift put in.
— Fergal O'Shea (@FergOShea) March 1, 2020
If you don’t get a England call up then the games even more corrupt. Incredible player and passion! Love you DCL 🖤
— Aero Kieran (@KingKierxn) March 1, 2020
The Toffees thought they had picked up all three points but Calvert-Lewin had a late goal ruled out for offside as Sigurdsson layed off in front of De Gea.
Everton find themselves 11th in the Premier League table after today’s result. The Toffees will face Chelsea in the Premier League next Sunday at Stamford Bridge.