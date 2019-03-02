Dominic Calvert-Lewin fearless ahead of Liverpool clash

Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes that he is feeling confident in himself right now.
The young attacker was in fantastic form against Cardiff City and he will be looking to carry that into the Merseyside Derby on Sunday.
Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Calvert-Lewin said that he is playing without fear right now and he is looking to add more consistency to his game.
He said: “This past week in training, I’ve been feeling confident and been training really well. I took that into the game (at Cardiff) and played with no fear. For any player, it’s about consistency and I have to perform like that on a consistent basis. I know I can do it; it’s about proving to everyone else that I can. But, for me, it’s not about talking too much, it’s about showing it on the pitch.”
Everton fans will love these comments from the youngster ahead of Sunday’s crunch game.
Everton have needed some cutting edge up front all season and Calvert-Lewin could provide that against Liverpool and in the remaining games of the season.
The highly talented attacker’s comments might worry Liverpool as they do not have a good record at Goodison Park.
Liverpool have won just 10 of their last 36 visits to Everton.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are in the title race and every game is like a cup final for them. Dropping points here could prove to be costly for them.