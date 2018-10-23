Dominic Calvert-Lewin eyes Everton starting role

Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench against Crystal Palace to score a crucial goal as Everton won 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.
The striker, who was introduced as a late substitute, scored a fantastic header for the Blues. The youngster has now set his eyes firmly on an Everton starting place.
The 21-year-old, who was signed by Ronald Koeman in 2016, has started in four league games this season, and has two goals to his name already.
With this performance he hopes he has put a question mark in Marco Silva’s mind while selecting his team for the next match.
“Every player wants to start the game, especially me I work hard in training and the ultimate goal is to get in the starting XI,” said Calvert-Lewin to the Liverpool Echo.
“All I can do coming off the bench is affect the game and score the goals so hopefully that puts a question mark in the manager’s mind.
“But I’ll be doing the same as I have been in training this coming week to try and get myself in the team for the next weekend.”
Everton fans should be really excited about Calvert-Lewin’s comments. The fans will particularly love that he has worked his socks off in the training ground to impress his manager, and has delivered when it mattered.
The strike department is one area where Everton may need to add a player with the likes of Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse, and Calvert-Lewin having failed to provide a constant goal threat.
Everton fans will hope that Calvert-Lewin can show more consistency this season, so that he develops into a potent weapon for the Merseyside club.