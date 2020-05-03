Domagoj Vida is a top target for Aston Villa this summer

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Croatian defender Domagoj Vida this summer.
As per Turkiye (via Sportwitness), the experienced centre back is a top target for Dean Smith’s side and he is likely to cost around £6m.
The 31-year-old could prove to be a good addition to Villa’s back four in the short term but they should look to aim higher if they want to establish themselves as a Premier League club.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can preserve their Premier League status beyond this season. They are in the relegation battle for now.
The report adds that Vida earns around €3m and he has a contract with Besiktas until the summer of 2022.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks now.
The reported valuation should be affordable for the English club and they should be able to accommodate his wages as well.
There is no doubt that they need more defensive depth but Smith should aim for a younger defender with a higher ceiling.
Villa are not blessed with unlimited resources and they should look to invest wisely and build for the future.