Djibril Sidibe drops hint on Everton permanent transfer

Everton defender Djibril Sidibe has told RMC Sport that he has held talks with AS Monaco, and that “all the lights are green” over a permanent switch to the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window.
The 27-year-old joined Everton in the summer on a loan-to-buy deal from Monaco. He has made 24 appearances for The Toffees in all competitions and registered five assists for the Toffees.
Last month, Greg O’Keefe of The Athletic claimed that Everton have a dilemma about whether to sign him permanently at the end of the season.
Sidibe has done well at times, but his recent performances have come under criticism from the fans. The French defender had a shocker against Chelsea on Sunday as the Blues won 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
The Toffees have an option to sign the versatile French right-back permanently for a fee in the region of £12.5 million, which is reported to be active between March 1 and June 1, when his loan formally ends.
And now Sidibe has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti likes him, and that he is keen to remain at Everton. At the same time, he understands that there are issues that need to be ironed out between the two clubs.
“I have had a discussion with the Monaco board, they know my position, I know theirs,” he is quoted as telling RMC .
“My aim is to play matches at a high intensity, which is what I have discovered in the Premier League.
“Concerning Everton, I have my position, I also know the coach’s position (Carlo Ancelotti). I can’t say, but on my side everything is green lit.
“The coach likes me, he has faith in me. Then there are things that will count that I do not have control over, Monaco’s position, Everton’s position.
“My aim is to play the maximum number of games until the end of the season, EURO 2020 is coming. (Everton) really want to invest to reach the European places and that is something that is well on its way and that interests me, it is what I want, we will see what the future has in store.”
Should Everton sign Sidibe permanently? Seamus Coleman is still the best option for Everton on the right side. But, the Toffees should explore options elsewhere as well.
Jonjoe Kenny has impressed in Bundesliga this season, and the club should look into doing all they can to keep him with them. If Kenny decides to stay in Germany, then getting Sidibe on a permanent deal probably makes sense.