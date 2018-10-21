Divock Origi would be a big gamble signing for Wolves

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool will demand more than £20million for striker Divock Origi in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and he has made no appearance for the Reds this season. A move away from Anfield looks inevitable.
ESPN reported that Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both keen on Origi, but paying £20m odd for the Belgian could be a massive transfer gamble.
Origi has scored 21 goals in 77 games for the Reds, and spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg before returning to Anfield over the summer.
The former Lille striker has Premier League experience, and has shown flashes of brilliance at times for the Reds. He is still young and can develop into a fantastic player.
However, Wolves should think twice about signing him given the asking price set by Liverpool. Origi has the tendency to score in patches, and then goes out missing for months.