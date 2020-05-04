Divock Origi provides fresh update on his Liverpool future

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has said that he has improved into a better player under manager Jurgen Klopp and he is keen to continue his association with the Merseyside outfit.
The Belgian played a pivotal role for the Reds in the Champions League success last term as he scored a brace against Barcelona in the semi-final second-leg before finding the net in the 2-0 final triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.
As a result, he became a huge favourite among the fans and was rewarded for his efforts with a fresh five-year contract prior to the beginning of the current season.
Despite this, the 25-year-old has continued to remain a regular substitute for the Reds but he does not appear to have any concerns over his current situation with the club.
Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Origi said that Klopp has provided him the opportunity to develop into a better player and he is looking forward to continuing his progress with the side.
“I am a better player than last year. Klopp has given me the space to develop myself. I always listen to my instinct and continue to work,” He told.
“We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.
“It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don’t know how long I will do that. I feel that I am making progress, so it was a pity that the season stopped [due to coronavirus].”
The Merseyside outfit are looking at the prospect of signing a new centre-forward during the summer and they have been regularly linked with the services of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.
The Germany international has a superb scoring record with 88 goals from 150 appearances at Leipzig and his arrival at Anfield could see Origi drop down the selection order.
Origi remains content with his current status at the club but it remains to be seen whether his stance changes when the Reds successfully bring in another competitor for the striker’s position.
Roberto Firmino is currently Klopp’s undisputed choice to lead the line.
