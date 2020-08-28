Dimitar Evtimov says Nottingham Forest will ‘regret’ selling Tyler Walker

Dimitar Evtimov has warned Nottingham Forest on Twitter that they will regret selling Tyler Walker to Coventry City.

As reported by BBC Sport, Walker has joined Coventry from Forest in the summer transfer window.





Coventry will play in the Championship next season after winning promotion from League One at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Walker has signed for the Sky Blues on a three-year contract and will be looking to lead their line in 2020-21 and beyond.

The 23-year-old striker came through the Forest youth system, but the youngster could not establish himself in the first team.

The former England Under-20 international spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Mansfield Town and the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Lincoln City.

Evtimov played with Walker at Forest, with the goalkeeper having been on the books of the Reds from 2011 until 2018, and is now playing for PFC CSKA Sofia in his native Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old believes that Forest will regret selling Walker one day in the future.

Forest will regret this one day. All the best @tylerjandrew1 ❤️ https://t.co/yIxHbrytoD — Dimitar Evtimov (@DimiEvtimov) August 28, 2020

Forest narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs last season and will be determined to end up in the top six in 2020-21, while Coventry will hope to avoid relegation straight back to League One.