Dimitar Berbatov urges £150m star to follow his path amid Man United interest: report

Manchester United favourite Dimitar Berbatov believes Harry Kane should seek a fresh challenge away from Tottenham Hotspur in order to realise his ambition of winning trophies.
The England international has been a consistent performer for the north London giants since his breakthrough season (2014/15) and he has netted 181 goals from 278 appearances for the club across all competitions.
Earlier last month, Kane hinted that he could consider a fresh challenge away from Spurs and Berbatov believes the striker should follow his career path to get the chance of winning silverware.
“I see a lot of similarities in the situation I went through and what is happening with Kane. I feel that it’s also a similar time in his career that I was at, you start to think if you’re on the right path and you think about winning things,” he told Betfair.
“There is a strong connection between Spurs and Manchester United, Teddy Sherringham was at Tottenham then went to Old Trafford, I was a Spurs striker and went to United and now Kane, who’s also a striker, is being linked with a move there.”
Kane has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United during the next transfer window but an agreement could prove difficult, given Spurs are likely to demand around £150m for the centre-forward.
Besides this, United would need to negotiate the deal through Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and that remains a tedious task, with the 58-year-old declining to do any transfer business with the club since Berbatov’s switch to Old Trafford in 2008.
As such, a move to Old Trafford for Kane seems an unlikely prospect ahead of next season. As per Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a pre-sales budget of £150m for the summer and the Norwegian won’t want to spend the entire figure on a solitary signing.
Manchester United are likely to prioritise the purchase of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish over a move for Kane. The Three Lions captain could still leave Spurs with Real Madrid having recently joined the race to sign him.
