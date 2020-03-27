Dimitar Berbatov makes Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer claim

Former Manchester United striker and club hero Dimitar Berbatov has suggested that Jadon Sancho would be a ‘great addition’ to the Red Devils squad.
According to reports from The Mirror, Manchester United are leading the race to sign the highly-rated 20-year-old who is also wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea.
Dortmund have set an asking price in excess of £100 million for the youngster who has scored 17 goals and has provided 19 assists in all competitions this season.
According to recent reports from The Athletic, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the gifted winger, but the Anfield hierarchy feels that his price is inflated. United have prioritised his signing this summer, and are ready to break the transfer record for him.
Berbatov has suggested that Sancho will find it hard to reject a move to Old Trafford. The former Tottenham striker has showered praise on the England forward, saying he has got pace, quality, and an eye for goal.
However, the biggest challenge for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be to accommodate him in the squad. The Red Devils already have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, and Mason Greenwood, and there could be competition for places if Sancho arrives.
“This week there’s been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United, in his case, because he’s English and Man United are in for you, I don’t think he will think twice about moving there,” the Bulgarian told Betfair (h/t The Express).
“I have said it before, he has the quality, the pace, the goals and assists to play for them.
“For me, if they get him he is going to be a great addition but I’m curious to see how they would line up.
“United have: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and possibly Sancho next season, even though you want that competition for young players it could be tricky to see them all playing at the same time.”