Diego Martinez being considered as a potential replacement for Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is yet to commit his long term future to the Premier League club and the Whites are thought to be keeping tabs on a potential replacement.

According to Onda Cero, the Elland Road outfit could make a move for the Granada manager Diego Martinez if the Argentine decides to move on in the summer.





Bielsa has done an exceptional job at Leeds since taking over and his departure will come as a blow to the club and its fans.

Club chief Andrea Radrizzani has previously stated that Leeds are keen on holding on to their charismatic manager beyond this summer and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

Bielsa has managed to guide Leeds to promotion in his second season at the club and the Whites have been very impressive in their first season back in the top flight this year.

Leeds are currently 9th in the Premier League table. The Whites have been quite entertaining with their style of football this season and Bielsa could take them to a new level with the right signings next season.

That said, Martinez has also done a commendable job at Granada this season and the 40-year-old wouldn’t be a bad replacement. The Spanish club are currently 8th in the league table and they managed to beat Barcelona last night.

Furthermore, they made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as well.

It will be interesting to see how the managerial situation unfolds at least over the next few weeks.