Didier Drogba commends Everton and Liverpool as they unite in fighting food poverty with Merseyside derby

Yesterday’s 238th Merseyside Derby saw Everton run out 2-0 winners at the expense of Liverpool at Anfield, winning at the backyard of their bitter city rivals for the first time since 1999.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson got on the score sheet to further deal a blow on the Reds’ chances of defending their Premier League title, with both teams now level on points.





Everton still have a game in hand, though, and Liverpool could find themselves outside of the European places should Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur win their outstanding games.

Saturday’s defeat was Liverpool’s fourth loss on a bounce at Anfield this term, and while that is not good news, the Reds and Everton both combined for a good cause ahead of the game.

They united in fighting food poverty as they urged both sets of fans all over the world to show their togetherness in the fight against food hunger in their respective regions.

This weekend’s 238th Merseyside Derby will see both clubs uniting in fighting food poverty. 🤝@SFoodbanks is rallying both Blues and Reds around the globe to show their togetherness in the fight against food hunger in their own region. 🌍 💙 #FootbAllTogetherNow ❤️ — Everton (@Everton) February 19, 2021

The pre-match tops worn by Liverpool and Everton players will also be sent to international Supporters Clubs in order to help them further raise money and further support their local community’s fight against food poverty.

Premier League legend and former Chelsea star Didier Drogba was impressed as both teams put rivalry aside and fought for a common cause, and he took to Twitter to react thus:

Amazing @Everton @LFC @SFoodbanks really love this

Much respect as you’ve got fans everywhere in the world even in poor countries 👌🏾 https://t.co/ZsIZuIiHym — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 20, 2021

Everton have not finished a Premier League season above Liverpool since 2012-13, and they will be looking to do so this term and more importantly play in Europe next season.

The Toffees proved that both feats are feasible and achievable with their outstanding performance last night, and it will be interesting to see how both teams fare going forward.

