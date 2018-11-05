Diame set for new deal, Newcastle fans react

Mohamed Diame is set to sign a new deal with Newcastle United.
According to the Chronicle, the player already has an agreement with the club and the renewal will be processed once he has played a certain number of games this season.
Diame has been a key player for Rafa Benitez this season. The Spaniard has started the powerful box-to-box midfielder in every game so far.
It will be interesting to see the length of the extension when the deal is confirmed.
The 31-year-old is nearing the end of his peak and Newcastle will have to start planning for a future without him. A one-year extension would be ideal at this stage.
Diame’s contract expires at the end of this season and Newcastle are clearly not keen on letting him leave for free.
Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the renewal of his deal. Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
“It’s like a new signing” #NUFC
— Leslie Chu (@lesliechu17) November 5, 2018
seriously , he’s bloody hopeless.
— Grahamy nufc (@Grahamy76) November 5, 2018
I hope not
— Arron Gallagher (@_arrongallagher) November 5, 2018
He was really poor in the first half against Watford. He looks slow, short of match fitness and gives the ball away too much. He honestly think he is much better than that though and if motivated the right way, can be a powerhouse in the middle of the park.
— grumpy_old_sod (@AndyHarle1968) November 5, 2018
Why what has he done to deserve it this season?
— Toon Toon (@letswaitandsee9) November 5, 2018
Diame will turn 32 next April. Could his drop in form simply be slowing down? May as well keep him but a higher class first choice replacement must he sought. Oh and take no10 off him it looks ridiculous, who agreed to that?
— Tommy (@tomcowey) November 5, 2018
No ambition
— David Stratton (Slothy Vlogs) (@nufcshifty) November 5, 2018