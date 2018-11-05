Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Diame set for new deal, Newcastle fans react

Mohamed Diame is set to sign a new deal with Newcastle United.

According to the Chronicle, the player already has an agreement with the club and the renewal will be processed once he has played a certain number of games this season.

Diame has been a key player for Rafa Benitez this season. The Spaniard has started the powerful box-to-box midfielder in every game so far.

It will be interesting to see the length of the extension when the deal is confirmed.

The 31-year-old is nearing the end of his peak and Newcastle will have to start planning for a future without him. A one-year extension would be ideal at this stage.

Diame’s contract expires at the end of this season and Newcastle are clearly not keen on letting him leave for free.

Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the renewal of his deal. Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

 

