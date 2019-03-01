Derek Ferguson reacts to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic exit

Former Rangers star Derek Ferguson has slammed Brendan Rodgers for turning his back on the club at this stage of the season.
Rodgers was appointed as the Leicester City manager last week and Ferguson believes that the timing of his departure has left a bitter taste in a lot of Celtic fans’ mouths.
Celtic are closing in on another successful domestic season and Rodgers should have waited until the summer before making the move.
It is understandable that he wants to manage a better team and a more ambitious club.
Ferguson also questioned Rodgers about the financial motivation behind the move. He also added that Celtic are a bigger club than Leicester City and Rodgers should have exercised more patience.
He said: “I think he was pretty well paid at Celtic. I don’t think he is struggling for a few bob. And that’s why it means so much to fans – they spend their hard earned cash to support their team. When you use the language, “I’m a Celtic man”, well has he done it for the money? We hear reports he has doubled his wages. But how much money do you need?”.
Celtic have appointed Neil Lennon as their manager and it will be interesting to see if he can guide his former club to the Scottish Premiership title now.
Rodgers has left them in a great position to secure the title.