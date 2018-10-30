Derby sweating on Mason Mount’s fitness for Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea

Derby County travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup round-of-16 on Wednesday, and while the London club have allowed Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori – both on loan at the Championship side – to feature for the visitors, there is growing doubt over the midfielder’s availability.
Mount sustained a foot injury during the Rams’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and had to be withdrawn.
It remains unknown if he will be available, but him missing the game will definitely land a huge blow on Derby’s chances of upsetting Chelsea.
Blues legend and Derby manager Frank Lampard isn’t giving much out on the midfielder’s availability for Wednesday.
“We’ll see. Mount and Tomori would be devastated not to play,” the English legend told The Sun.
“The signs are there for Mason to be very special.
“It’d be a great test at 19 for him to go up against a strong Chelsea team.”
Derby upset Manchester United last time out, with Harry Wilson’s equalizer forcing the game into penalties, before they subsequently emerged as winners.
Wednesday’s clash should see Chelsea name their second-string side, and even their quality backup players could prove too much to handle for the visitors.
Mount’s absence will only further worsen the matter for them, as he has been very crucial to Lampard’s plans this season.
The teenage sensation has scored thrice and assisted once in 15 Championship games this season, and the Chelsea clash would have been a huge chance to show his parent club how far he has come.
However, it isn’t very certain that he will be making the matchday squad at all, and Derby might have to play without one of their best players at Stamford Bridge.