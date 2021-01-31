Derby County to sign Manchester United teenager Teden Mengi on loan

According to the BBC, Derby County are on the brink of signing defender Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United.

The Rams are expected to complete the deal before the end of the transfer deadline on Monday.





Mengi has risen up the ranks in Man United’s academy to move onto the fringes of the first-team squad this season.

He has featured in 10 matches for United’s reserve team and was an unused substitute for the senior team in five fixtures – three in the Champions League and two in the Carabao Cup.

Sportslens View

Derby are currently 18th in the Championship with 28 points from 26 games. Their defensive record has been fairly decent, having conceded 25 goals this term.

Derby’s performances have improved under new manager Wayne Rooney. In the last couple of weeks, the Rams have gone from 23rd to 18th.

They have also managed to keep a clean sheet in eight out of 13 Championship matches under the United legend.

With Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe in front of him, it would be difficult for Mengi to get minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The 18-year-old would be a useful addition to Derby’s squad, providing depth to their defensive options as they strive to climb the Championship table.

Mengi will probably not feature in Tuesday’s match against Rotherham United but could appear in next weekend’s fixture against Barnsley.