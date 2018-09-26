Derby County fans react to Harry Wilson’s performance vs Man Utd

On-loan Liverpool winger Harry Wilson put on a masterclass for Derby County last night.
The youngster was instrumental in the Championship side’s memorable win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Wilson scored a stunning freekick in the second half and set up Jack Marriott for Derby’s second goal. The Rams finished the game 2-2 after usual time and won the game through a penalty shootout.
The Liverpool winger’s performance against the Premier League giants attracted a lot of attention and the Derby fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.
Wilson is very highly rated at Liverpool and his display at Old Trafford highlighted his prodigious talent.
The young winger’s pace, flair, shooting technique and desire to work hard will make a valuable asset for Frank Lampard’s side this season.
The Derby fans will be expecting the player to improve as the season progresses. He could be crucial to their promotion hopes if he keeps performing at this level.
Here are some of the best reactions to his Wilson’s performance.
