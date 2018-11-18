Denmark set to risk playing Christian Eriksen against Republic of Ireland

The international break curse is yet to rear its ugly head following the first round of games, but there is still enough time for some clubs’ major players to be struck down by it in the coming days.
Tottenham Hotspur will hope their players can return in one piece ahead of next weekend’s, but news coming in from the Denmark camp won’t go down well with manager Mauricio Pochettino.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Denmark manager Age Hareide has plans to feature Christian Eriksen in Monday’s Nations League dead rubber against Republic of Ireland.
The Danes emerged the winners of Group B4 following Friday’s 2-1 victory in Wales, while Ireland were relegated to the third tier as a result.
While Hareide has confirmed that the Tottenham midfielder won’t likely play all 90 minutes, that he is set to start, instead of getting much-needed and deserved rest will come as a huge concern to the north London outfit.
Eriksen missed action for a month earlier this season due to a stomach injury and fatigue, and with Chelsea, Inter Milan and Arsenal Tottenham’s next set of fixtures, the Denmark international could do with some rest.
The next three games will go a long way in determining how Spurs’ Premier League and Champions League campaigns go, and missing the influential Eriksen, or not having him at his best could land a blow on their chances of getting desired results.
Denmark’s decision to play the Tottenham star in a “useless” game could end up disrupting the club’s campaign if he picks up a knock or suffers a setback, and Pochettino will wish things go well on Monday.
The 26-year-old has started just six league games this term and did miss the Barcelona Champions League clash.
Nevertheless, he has managed to register three assists across both competitions, and he is needed fully fit going forward this term if Tottenham are to remain strong challengers at all fronts.