Dembele ‘expected to be sold’ in January, Pochettino wanted Fred to replace him

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is ‘expected to be sold’ in January after so far failing to agree a contract extension. Manager Mauricio Pochettino identified Fred to be his replacement, but the Brazilian midfielder opted to join Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk instead.
Dembele joined Spurs from Fulham in 2012 and has gone on to make 239 appearances in all competitions. The 31-year-old has been a key player under Pochettino, but his future with the Londoners is up in the air. His contract expires next summer and Dembele has yet to sign an extension, which may force Spurs into replacing him.
The Daily Mail’s report states Tottenham want to cash in on Dembele in January, rather than lose him for nothing six months later, if he isn’t going to extend his contract. Fred would have been the ideal replacement for the Belgian international, but Manchester United won the race for his signature. January presents another opportunity when the transfer window opens, but their specific targets are unknown.
Dembele is a holding midfielder, who can drive with the ball from deep into the final third and seldom relinquishes possession. He’ll leave big shoes to fill.
